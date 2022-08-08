International
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/turkey-will-soon-get-rid-of-terrorists-in-syrian-regions-erdogan-says-1099387601.html
Turkey Will Soon Get Rid of Terrorists in Syrian Regions, Erdogan Says
Turkey Will Soon Get Rid of Terrorists in Syrian Regions, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will soon eliminate terrorists in last areas of neighboring Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T12:26+0000
2022-08-08T12:36+0000
turkey
syria
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099387668_0:134:3165:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_03c1eaea2ed30aed93118ccef98223c1.jpg
According to the president, Turkey did not abandon its plan to establish a 30-kilometer (19 miles) security line on the country's southern border."I hope that soon we will unify the rings of this security belt by clearing the last areas where terrorists remain in Syria," Erdogan told foreign ambassadors in Ankara.In October 2019, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, crossing the Syrian frontier into eastern Syria in what Ankara called Operation Peace Spring, driving more than 300,000 Kurds from a 20-mile-deep strip along the border in order to halt the movement of Kurdish groups across the border. Another Kurdish militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has fought against the Turkish government in eastern Turkey for decades and is closely allied with the YPG in Syria.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099387668_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d51edcae48dc4c939f668ceb71d24c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, syria, recep tayyip erdogan

Turkey Will Soon Get Rid of Terrorists in Syrian Regions, Erdogan Says

12:26 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 08.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BAKR ALKASEMTurkey-backed Syrian fighters man a checkpoint in the town of Marea in the northern Aleppo governorate, facing the Kurdish-controlled area of Tal Rifaat, on August 2, 2022.
Turkey-backed Syrian fighters man a checkpoint in the town of Marea in the northern Aleppo governorate, facing the Kurdish-controlled area of Tal Rifaat, on August 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / BAKR ALKASEM
Subscribe
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will soon eliminate terrorists in last areas of neighboring Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
According to the president, Turkey did not abandon its plan to establish a 30-kilometer (19 miles) security line on the country's southern border.
"I hope that soon we will unify the rings of this security belt by clearing the last areas where terrorists remain in Syria," Erdogan told foreign ambassadors in Ankara.
In October 2019, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, crossing the Syrian frontier into eastern Syria in what Ankara called Operation Peace Spring, driving more than 300,000 Kurds from a 20-mile-deep strip along the border in order to halt the movement of Kurdish groups across the border. Another Kurdish militant group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has fought against the Turkish government in eastern Turkey for decades and is closely allied with the YPG in Syria.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала