Mexico's President Visits Las Conchas Coal Mine Where Search For 10 Workers Continues
Mexico’s President Visits Las Conchas Coal Mine Where Search For 10 Workers Continues
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has visited a coal mine in the state of Coahuila where a rescue operation is underway... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
"Everything must be done to save them [the miners]… I hope that this will happen as soon as possible," the president told journalists on Sunday, as quoted by the Milenio TV channel.An accident occurred in the Las Conchas coal pit in the municipality of Sabinas on Wednesday, August 3, when miners encountered an underground river during their work, which caused the flooding of the mine's well.One miner was able to get out of the coal pit safely after the accident, while ten others remain inside.Over 500 specialists are involved in the search and rescue operation. The rescuers are piping water out of the coal pit, hoping that the trapped miners have survived inside an air bubble deep underground.
andres manuel lopez obrador, coal mine

Mexico’s President Visits Las Conchas Coal Mine Where Search For 10 Workers Continues

02:43 GMT 08.08.2022
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the virtual Earth Day Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on April 22, 2021
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech during the virtual Earth Day Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, on April 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / PEDRO PARDO
