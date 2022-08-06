https://sputniknews.com/20220806/turkeys-erdogan-says-putin-invited-him-to-sco-summit-in-uzbekistan-in-september-1099327538.html

Turkey's Erdogan Says Putin Invited Him to SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September

Turkey's Erdogan Says Putin Invited Him to SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in September

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited him to attend the Shanghai...

The SCO Summit will take place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16.The two leaders met in the Russian southwestern city of Sochi on Friday to discuss the UN-brokered grain deal with Russia and Ukraine, the TurkStream gas pipeline, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, payments in rubles for Russian gas deliveries to Turkey, the situation in the Middle East, and other issues on the agenda.The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. The SCO's observer countries include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, while partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. The SCO launched the procedure for admitting Iran to the organization and granting dialogue partner status to Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia at the summit in Dushanbe in September 2021.

