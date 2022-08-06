International
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/perus-president-rejects-resignation-of-prime-minister-torres-1098291830.html
Peru’s President Rejects Resignation of Prime Minister Torres
Peru’s President Rejects Resignation of Prime Minister Torres
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has refused to accept the resignation of his prime minister, Anibal Torres. 06.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-06T03:31+0000
2022-08-06T03:31+0000
pedro castillo
peru
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097680099_0:178:3071:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_8ed6a9427be25e3743567ccda7ac4e46.jpg
"I have not accepted the resignation of the premier Anibal Torres, who is committed to continuing to work for our country," Castillo said on social media on Friday.The prime minister presented his letter of resignation on Wednesday, saying that his decision was made for "personal reasons."Last month, the Prosecutor's Office of Peru announced that it was investigating President Pedro Castillo, after accusations were made by former minister of the interior Mariano Gonzalez, who alleged that Castillo had covered for people from his immediate entourage, against whom criminal cases had been initiated.Gonzalez resigned earlier in July, only 15 days after he took office. He was the sixth minister of the interior under Castillo, who assumed power in July, 2021.Peru’s current cabinet of ministers, which began its work in February, is the fourth under Castillo. The previous prime minister, Hector Valer Pinto, served for only about one week at the start of February, 2022, before resigning amid reports of possible involvement in corruption and domestic violence lawsuits.
https://sputniknews.com/20220317/perus-constitutional-court-orders-ex-president-alberto-fujimori-freed-from-prison-1093973897.html
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097680099_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c46bb05fc6b23901ca36420e35e7d163.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pedro castillo, peru

Peru’s President Rejects Resignation of Prime Minister Torres

03:31 GMT 06.08.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose SanchezPeruvian President Pedro Castillo speaks during a plenary session at the Summit of the Americas, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo speaks during a plenary session at the Summit of the Americas, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
Subscribe
International
India
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has refused to accept the resignation of his prime minister, Anibal Torres.
"I have not accepted the resignation of the premier Anibal Torres, who is committed to continuing to work for our country," Castillo said on social media on Friday.
The prime minister presented his letter of resignation on Wednesday, saying that his decision was made for "personal reasons."
Last month, the Prosecutor's Office of Peru announced that it was investigating President Pedro Castillo, after accusations were made by former minister of the interior Mariano Gonzalez, who alleged that Castillo had covered for people from his immediate entourage, against whom criminal cases had been initiated.
Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori and first lady Susana Higuchi attend an Independence Day celebration, in their last public appearance together, in Lima, Peru, July 28, 1994. Higuchi died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the age of 73, confirmed her daughter Keiko Fujimori. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2022
Peru's Constitutional Court Orders Ex-President Alberto Fujimori Freed From Prison
17 March, 20:09 GMT
Gonzalez resigned earlier in July, only 15 days after he took office. He was the sixth minister of the interior under Castillo, who assumed power in July, 2021.
Peru’s current cabinet of ministers, which began its work in February, is the fourth under Castillo. The previous prime minister, Hector Valer Pinto, served for only about one week at the start of February, 2022, before resigning amid reports of possible involvement in corruption and domestic violence lawsuits.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала