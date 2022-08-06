https://sputniknews.com/20220806/perus-president-rejects-resignation-of-prime-minister-torres-1098291830.html

Peru’s President Rejects Resignation of Prime Minister Torres

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has refused to accept the resignation of his prime minister, Anibal Torres. 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

"I have not accepted the resignation of the premier Anibal Torres, who is committed to continuing to work for our country," Castillo said on social media on Friday.The prime minister presented his letter of resignation on Wednesday, saying that his decision was made for "personal reasons."Last month, the Prosecutor's Office of Peru announced that it was investigating President Pedro Castillo, after accusations were made by former minister of the interior Mariano Gonzalez, who alleged that Castillo had covered for people from his immediate entourage, against whom criminal cases had been initiated.Gonzalez resigned earlier in July, only 15 days after he took office. He was the sixth minister of the interior under Castillo, who assumed power in July, 2021.Peru’s current cabinet of ministers, which began its work in February, is the fourth under Castillo. The previous prime minister, Hector Valer Pinto, served for only about one week at the start of February, 2022, before resigning amid reports of possible involvement in corruption and domestic violence lawsuits.

