Zelenskyy Says EU Artificially Delaying Over $8Bln Financial Support for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
"8 billion euros for Ukraine are still frozen. This delay of the&nbsp; macrofinancial support for our nation is either a crime or a mistake. And it is difficult to say what is worse," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram-channel.He said that he was speaking about that every day.On Tuesday, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said that Germany was responsible for the delay of financial support. Berlin has dismissed the accusations.
01:40 GMT 05.08.2022
© Photo : YouTube / Ihr ProgrammGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 16 June 2022. Screengrab from video.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union was artificially delaying the allocation of macrofinancial support for Ukraine worth 8 billion euros (about $8.2 billion).
"8 billion euros for Ukraine are still frozen. This delay of the  macrofinancial support for our nation is either a crime or a mistake. And it is difficult to say what is worse," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram-channel.
He said that he was speaking about that every day.
"We hope that this is a mistake and it will be corrected," Zelenskyy added.
On Tuesday, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said that Germany was responsible for the delay of financial support. Berlin has dismissed the accusations.
