Zelenskyy Says EU Artificially Delaying Over $8Bln Financial Support for Ukraine

"8 billion euros for Ukraine are still frozen. This delay of the macrofinancial support for our nation is either a crime or a mistake. And it is difficult to say what is worse," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram-channel.He said that he was speaking about that every day.On Tuesday, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said that Germany was responsible for the delay of financial support. Berlin has dismissed the accusations.

