https://sputniknews.com/20220805/russia-china-trade-turnover-projected-to-reach-185-190bln-in-2022-1098141252.html

Russia-China Trade Turnover Projected to Reach $185-190Bln in 2022

Russia-China Trade Turnover Projected to Reach $185-190Bln in 2022

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China is expected to reach $185-190 billion by the end of this year, while Beijing's role... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T09:28+0000

2022-08-05T09:28+0000

2022-08-05T09:28+0000

russia

china

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102087/19/1020871969_0:50:2223:1300_1920x0_80_0_0_3a327e4585d29e9f190455d27bbcca76.jpg

In 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese President counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018.According to him, trade volume between Russia and China is showing good results, growing by 27.2% in the first half of 2022. However, Russia has a significant trade surplus with China, in other words, exporting more than importing. This year, Russian export to the Asian partner grew by over 48%, while Chinese export rose by a little over 2%.Dakhnovsky attributes this imbalance to soaring prices for energy and metals, which comprise the bulk of Russia's exports, adding that imports are likely to grow.More China-produced cars are to appear in Russia, the expert believes, noting that resellers expand the range of cars for sale and some automobile manufacturers, such as Great Wall, already have factories in the country.Dakhnovsky was not optimistic about parallel importing hi-tech and branded goods from China, as the country has imposed strict legislation in response to widespread criticism of intellectual property infringement.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, china, trade