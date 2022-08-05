https://sputniknews.com/20220805/new-zealander-barricades-at-home-with-weapons-chemicals-80-neighbors-evacuated-reports-say-1098135258.html

New Zealander Barricades at Home With Weapons, Chemicals, 80 Neighbors Evacuated, Reports Say

New Zealander Barricades at Home With Weapons, Chemicals, 80 Neighbors Evacuated, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man barricaded himself at home with weapons and chemicals in a town of Levin in New Zealand, prompting the evacuation of some 80 residents... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-05T07:01+0000

2022-08-05T07:01+0000

2022-08-05T07:01+0000

new zealand

police

evacuation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/84/1079658454_0:0:880:495_1920x0_80_0_0_3b9bf72f1b0da1630b152bc8488ddfab.jpg

According to the media, the man, whose name is understood to be Paul Smith, made a phone call to Stuff's regional newsroom on Thursday morning. Smith warned reporters that he was facing "illegal eviction," but would resist attempts to remove him as he had weapons and chemicals at home.The police evacuated around 80 residents living in close proximity to Smith's house as a "precautionary measure," the police said. The displaced residents were provided with food and temporary accommodation.Smith's house remains cordoned off by the police, Stuff reported, citing Area Commander Sarah Stewart. A negotiation team is also working on the scene.The police declined to confirm rumors that the evacuation was related to a chemical weapon threat.The standoff continues for almost 24 hours.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new zealand, police, evacuation