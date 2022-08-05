https://sputniknews.com/20220805/new-zealander-barricades-at-home-with-weapons-chemicals-80-neighbors-evacuated-reports-say-1098135258.html
New Zealander Barricades at Home With Weapons, Chemicals, 80 Neighbors Evacuated, Reports Say
New Zealander Barricades at Home With Weapons, Chemicals, 80 Neighbors Evacuated, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man barricaded himself at home with weapons and chemicals in a town of Levin in New Zealand, prompting the evacuation of some 80 residents in the nearby area, New Zealand news media Stuff reported on Friday.
According to the media, the man, whose name is understood to be Paul Smith, made a phone call to Stuff's regional newsroom on Thursday morning. Smith warned reporters that he was facing "illegal eviction," but would resist attempts to remove him as he had weapons and chemicals at home.
The police evacuated around 80 residents living in close proximity to Smith's house as a "precautionary measure," the police said. The displaced residents were provided with food and temporary accommodation.
Smith's house remains cordoned off by the police, Stuff reported, citing Area Commander Sarah Stewart. A negotiation team is also working on the scene.
The police declined to confirm rumors that the evacuation was related to a chemical weapon threat.
The standoff continues for almost 24 hours.