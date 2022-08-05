International
Israeli Army Says Strikes at Weapons Shops, Positions of Islamic Jihad
Israeli Army Says Strikes at Weapons Shops, Positions of Islamic Jihad
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli army is striking at the weapons shops and firing positions of the Islamic Jihad group, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Earlier, the Israeli army attacked two weapons depots and two rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip.Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it was conducting Operation Breaking Dawn against the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear.
gaza strip

Israeli Army Says Strikes at Weapons Shops, Positions of Islamic Jihad

19:35 GMT 05.08.2022
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli army is striking at the weapons shops and firing positions of the Islamic Jihad group, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Earlier, the Israeli army attacked two weapons depots and two rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip.
"Currently, the IDF is attacking weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, as well as firing positions belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the statement says.
Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it was conducting Operation Breaking Dawn against the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear.
