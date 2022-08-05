https://sputniknews.com/20220805/israeli-army-says-strikes-at-weapons-shops-positions-of-islamic-jihad-1098286472.html

Israeli Army Says Strikes at Weapons Shops, Positions of Islamic Jihad

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli army is striking at the weapons shops and firing positions of the Islamic Jihad group, the Israel Defense Forces said. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier, the Israeli army attacked two weapons depots and two rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip.Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it was conducting Operation Breaking Dawn against the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip. The military strikes at targets in the Gaza Strip, a state of emergency has been introduced in the Israeli rear.

