No Homo: Archbishop of Canterbury Reaffirms That Anglican Church Still Considers Gay Sex a Sin

At the same time, the leader of the Anglican Communion noted he won't be punishing churches that bless or conduct same-sex marriages. 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Archbishop of Canterbury once again stressed that gay sex is still considered a sin, reaffirming a 1998 resolution. During the once-a-decade Lambeth conference, Justin Welby noted that for “a large majority” of the Anglican Church, questioning biblical teaching is "unthinkable".In a letter to 650 bishops, the head of the church noted that he does not doubt resolution Lambeth 1.10, that defines marriage as "between a man and a woman" and rejects "homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture."However, he noted that the same words can be said about a number of churches that adopted different teachings regarding the issue of sexuality. The archbishop stressed that he neither considers them "careless", nor accuses them of rejecting Christ.At the same time, Welby noted he would not seek the authority to discipline or exclude churches that conduct or bless same-sex marriages.

