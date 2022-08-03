No Homo: Archbishop of Canterbury Reaffirms That Anglican Church Still Considers Gay Sex a Sin
At the same time, the leader of the Anglican Communion noted he won't be punishing churches that bless or conduct same-sex marriages.
The Archbishop of Canterbury once again stressed that gay sex is still considered a sin, reaffirming a 1998 resolution. During the once-a-decade Lambeth conference, Justin Welby noted that for “a large majority” of the Anglican Church, questioning biblical teaching is "unthinkable".
In a letter to 650 bishops, the head of the church noted that he does not doubt resolution Lambeth 1.10, that defines marriage as "between a man and a woman" and rejects "homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture."
"For the large majority of the Anglican Communion the traditional understanding of marriage is something that is understood, accepted and without question, not only by Bishops but their entire Church, and the societies in which they live. For them, to question this teaching is unthinkable, and in many countries would make the church a victim of derision, contempt and even attack. For many churches to change traditional teaching challenges their very existence," he said.
However, he noted that the same words can be said about a number of churches that adopted different teachings regarding the issue of sexuality. The archbishop stressed that he neither considers them "careless", nor accuses them of rejecting Christ.
"So let us not treat each other lightly or carelessly. We are deeply divided. That will not end soon. We are called by Christ himself both to truth and unity," he said.
At the same time, Welby noted he would not seek the authority to discipline or exclude churches that conduct or bless same-sex marriages.