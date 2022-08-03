International
Breaking News: Swiss People's Party Says Anti-Russian Sanctions Violate Switzerland's Constitution
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/no-homo-archbishop-of-canterbury-reaffirms-that--anglican-church-still-considers-gay-sex-a-sin-1098078837.html
No Homo: Archbishop of Canterbury Reaffirms That Anglican Church Still Considers Gay Sex a Sin
No Homo: Archbishop of Canterbury Reaffirms That Anglican Church Still Considers Gay Sex a Sin
At the same time, the leader of the Anglican Communion noted he won't be punishing churches that bless or conduct same-sex marriages. 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T13:49+0000
2022-08-03T13:49+0000
christianity
church
justin welby
gay sex
same-sex marriages
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563032_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6f74cdd9d635671304cb7d59a5cd3cf8.jpg
The Archbishop of Canterbury once again stressed that gay sex is still considered a sin, reaffirming a 1998 resolution. During the once-a-decade Lambeth conference, Justin Welby noted that for “a large majority” of the Anglican Church, questioning biblical teaching is "unthinkable".In a letter to 650 bishops, the head of the church noted that he does not doubt resolution Lambeth 1.10, that defines marriage as "between a man and a woman" and rejects "homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture."However, he noted that the same words can be said about a number of churches that adopted different teachings regarding the issue of sexuality. The archbishop stressed that he neither considers them "careless", nor accuses them of rejecting Christ.At the same time, Welby noted he would not seek the authority to discipline or exclude churches that conduct or bless same-sex marriages.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083563032_211:0:2940:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6e42f292eed3730dda48a9f4d66030.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
christianity, church, justin welby, gay sex, same-sex marriages

No Homo: Archbishop of Canterbury Reaffirms That Anglican Church Still Considers Gay Sex a Sin

13:49 GMT 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Sameer Al-DOUMYA picture shows a crucifix on the road to Etretat, northwestern France, on April 13, 2020, on the 28th day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus.
A picture shows a crucifix on the road to Etretat, northwestern France, on April 13, 2020, on the 28th day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Sameer Al-DOUMY
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
At the same time, the leader of the Anglican Communion noted he won't be punishing churches that bless or conduct same-sex marriages.
The Archbishop of Canterbury once again stressed that gay sex is still considered a sin, reaffirming a 1998 resolution. During the once-a-decade Lambeth conference, Justin Welby noted that for “a large majority” of the Anglican Church, questioning biblical teaching is "unthinkable".
In a letter to 650 bishops, the head of the church noted that he does not doubt resolution Lambeth 1.10, that defines marriage as "between a man and a woman" and rejects "homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture."

"For the large majority of the Anglican Communion the traditional understanding of marriage is something that is understood, accepted and without question, not only by Bishops but their entire Church, and the societies in which they live. For them, to question this teaching is unthinkable, and in many countries would make the church a victim of derision, contempt and even attack. For many churches to change traditional teaching challenges their very existence," he said.

© AP Photo / Mohammad HannonThe Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conducts a service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conducts a service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conducts a service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, Kenya Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013
© AP Photo / Mohammad Hannon
However, he noted that the same words can be said about a number of churches that adopted different teachings regarding the issue of sexuality. The archbishop stressed that he neither considers them "careless", nor accuses them of rejecting Christ.

"So let us not treat each other lightly or carelessly. We are deeply divided. That will not end soon. We are called by Christ himself both to truth and unity," he said.

At the same time, Welby noted he would not seek the authority to discipline or exclude churches that conduct or bless same-sex marriages.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала