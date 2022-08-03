International
Kansas Voters Reject Amendment to Strip Abortion Rights From State Constitution By Nearly 2-1 Margin
Kansas Voters Reject Amendment to Strip Abortion Rights From State Constitution By Nearly 2-1 Margin
Voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion – the first sign of... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
By nearly a 2-1 margin, Kansas residents heading to the polls Wednesday declined to reverse a 2019 ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court establishing the right to abortion.The vote is a major repudiation of recent legislative moves curtailing reproductive rights – most notably the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.One middle-aged woman who brought her 16-year-old daughter to the polling station reportedly told the AP that she wanted her child “to have the same rights [her] mother has had most of her life.”The proposed amendment was sponsored by Value Them Both, a coalition led by Kansans for Life, the Kansas Catholic Conference and Kansas Family Voice. One of the lawyers responsible for crafting the failed constitutional amendment reportedly described the measure as an attempt to keep Kansas from becoming an “unlimited destination for abortion.”A number of Kansas residents reported being subjected to a last-minute text message campaign seemingly aimed at fooling pro-choice voters into voting for the anti-abortion proposal. The mass messaging platform being utilized, Twilio, has not identified the party responsible.But Kansas voters were seemingly unconvinced. With over 99% of the ballots counted, a full 60.86% rejected the Value Them Both’s amendment. Only 39.14% – or just over 275,000 of the nearly 715,000 estimated total voters – cast their ballots in favor.Between abortion providers and Catholic dioceses, over $14 million was ultimately spent in the state in an effort to sway the outcome of the vote.
03:43 GMT 03.08.2022
© AP Photo / Noah BergerKatie Lippert, 24, joins other abortion-rights protesters in San Francisco's Castro District, Saturday, May 14, 2022
Katie Lippert, 24, joins other abortion-rights protesters in San Francisco's Castro District, Saturday, May 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AP Photo / Noah Berger
Wyatt Reed
