WATCH: Mysterious Giant Sinkhole Near Copper Mine Sparks Investigation in Chile

While no workers or local residents were affected, Chilean authorities have reportedly identified the presence of a lot of water during the initial... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

In a bizarre incident, a mysterious sinkhole of about 25 meters (82 feet) that appeared in a mining area in Chile on Monday has sparked an investigation by Chilean authorities.The aerial picture of the sinkhole, which appeared on land operated by the Canadian Lundin Mining copper mine, has taken the internet by storm.A team of specialists from the National Service of Geology and Mining in Chile's Sernageomin area was sent to investigate the occurrence and revealed that they have found a considerable distance, approximately 200 meters (656 feet), to the bottom. They closed the area from the entrance to the work site of the Alcaparrosa mine, located near the sinkhole.No workers or local residents have been affected by the sinkhole as the closest home is more than 600 metres away, while the nearest populated area or public service is almost a kilometre away from the affected zone.

