https://sputniknews.com/20220802/uk-man-charged-with-treason-for-threatening-to-kill-queen-elizabeth-ii-1098047786.html

UK Man Charged With Treason for Threatening to Kill Queen Elizabeth II

UK Man Charged With Treason for Threatening to Kill Queen Elizabeth II

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A British national was charged with treason on Tuesday after he threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth II while she was celebrating Christmas at... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T17:46+0000

2022-08-02T17:46+0000

2022-08-02T17:46+0000

uk

queen elizabeth ii

treason

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096148745_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c064ee83176755834d23bbfdfaca296e.jpg

Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, was arrested on castle grounds while carrying a crossbow. He said in a video posted on Snapchat that he wanted to take revenge for the massacre of hundreds of Indian protesters by British troops in Amritsar in 1919.The Metropolitan Police said the 20-year-old was charged with an offense under the 1842 Treason Act, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon, wrapping up an investigation by the Met counterterrorism unit. Chail will remain in custody ahead of a planned appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, queen elizabeth ii, treason