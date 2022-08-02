https://sputniknews.com/20220802/uk-man-charged-with-treason-for-threatening-to-kill-queen-elizabeth-ii-1098047786.html
UK Man Charged With Treason for Threatening to Kill Queen Elizabeth II
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A British national was charged with treason on Tuesday after he threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth II while she was celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle in December.
Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, was arrested on castle grounds while carrying a crossbow. He said in a video posted on Snapchat that he wanted to take revenge for the massacre of hundreds of Indian protesters by British troops in Amritsar in 1919.
The Metropolitan Police said the 20-year-old was charged with an offense under the 1842 Treason Act, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon, wrapping up an investigation by the Met counterterrorism unit. Chail will remain in custody ahead of a planned appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 17.