Pope Francis Hopes to Visit Russia in Spring 2023, Says Head of World Union of Old Believers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis is planning to pay a visit to Russia in spring 2023 and travel to Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Leonid Sevastianov, the leader... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Pope Francis hopes to visit Russia in spring. We all hope that by that time the hostilities will cease. His arrival will not frighten our Orthodox society, it will not be grandiose either. This is a modest visit. There will be no major services, for example, at the stadiums," Sevastianov said.A service may take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Virgin Mary in Moscow and at the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg only for the pontiff's congregation, the official also said.Sevastianov said Pope Francis would not resign until he pays a visit to Russia.In June, the pontiff expressed hope for a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Kazakhstan from September 13-15 at a meeting of the world's religious leaders after their previous in-person meeting had been canceled in April for fear that it could send an ambiguous signal amid the situation in Ukraine.

