Pope Francis Hopes to Visit Russia in Spring 2023, Says Head of World Union of Old Believers
Pope Francis Hopes to Visit Russia in Spring 2023, Says Head of World Union of Old Believers
01.08.2022
"Pope Francis hopes to visit Russia in spring. We all hope that by that time the hostilities will cease. His arrival will not frighten our Orthodox society, it will not be grandiose either. This is a modest visit. There will be no major services, for example, at the stadiums," Sevastianov said.A service may take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Virgin Mary in Moscow and at the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg only for the pontiff's congregation, the official also said.Sevastianov said Pope Francis would not resign until he pays a visit to Russia.In June, the pontiff expressed hope for a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Kazakhstan from September 13-15 at a meeting of the world's religious leaders after their previous in-person meeting had been canceled in April for fear that it could send an ambiguous signal amid the situation in Ukraine.
russia, pope francis

Pope Francis Hopes to Visit Russia in Spring 2023, Says Head of World Union of Old Believers

17:18 GMT 01.08.2022
Pope Francis frees a dove during his weekly general audience in St. Peter Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, on 15 May 2013.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis is planning to pay a visit to Russia in spring 2023 and travel to Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Leonid Sevastianov, the leader of the World Union of Old Believers, told Sputnik on Monday.
"Pope Francis hopes to visit Russia in spring. We all hope that by that time the hostilities will cease. His arrival will not frighten our Orthodox society, it will not be grandiose either. This is a modest visit. There will be no major services, for example, at the stadiums," Sevastianov said.
A service may take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Virgin Mary in Moscow and at the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg only for the pontiff's congregation, the official also said.
Sevastianov said Pope Francis would not resign until he pays a visit to Russia.
"He told me he would not resign until he visits Russia. The Pope expressed confidence that he would come to Russia and especially highlighted the country," he added.
In June, the pontiff expressed hope for a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in Kazakhstan from September 13-15 at a meeting of the world's religious leaders after their previous in-person meeting had been canceled in April for fear that it could send an ambiguous signal amid the situation in Ukraine.
