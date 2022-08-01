https://sputniknews.com/20220801/pakistani-man-chops-off-officers-ears-lips-for-allegedly-forcing-his-wife-to-have-illicit-affair-1098000925.html

Pakistani Man Chops Off Officer’s Ears, Lips for Allegedly Forcing His Wife to Have Illicit Affair

The husband had previously reported the officer to the police. He accused the officer of forcing his wife to have sex with him by threatening to kill their son... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

An enraged spouse in the Punjab province of Pakistan has chopped off the nose, ears and lips of a police constable for allegedly blackmailing his wife and forcing her to have illicit relations with him, the local police said on Monday.He allegedly acted with accomplices and is now on the run.According to the media reports, the husband had registered a case against Hayat last month under sections 354 (assault on woman), 384 (extortion) and 292 (pornography) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).In a separate incident last month, a man in Sindh province reportedly killed and boiled his wife in a cauldron in front of their six children after she refused to engage in an illicit affair at his behest.

