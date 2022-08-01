https://sputniknews.com/20220801/pakistani-man-chops-off-officers-ears-lips-for-allegedly-forcing-his-wife-to-have-illicit-affair-1098000925.html
Pakistani Man Chops Off Officer’s Ears, Lips for Allegedly Forcing His Wife to Have Illicit Affair
The husband had previously reported the officer to the police. He accused the officer of forcing his wife to have sex with him by threatening to kill their son and videotaping the act to later blackmail the woman.
An enraged spouse in the Punjab province of Pakistan has chopped off the nose, ears and lips of a police constable for allegedly blackmailing his wife and forcing her to have illicit relations with him, the local police said on Monday.
He allegedly acted with accomplices and is now on the run.
"Iftikhar, who suspected Hayat of having relations with his wife, in connivance with 12 accomplices abducted him on his way back home and took him to a deserted place where they subjected him to severe torture before cutting off his body parts with a sharp-edged weapon," a police official told local media.
According to the media reports, the husband had registered a case against Hayat last month under sections 354 (assault on woman), 384 (extortion) and 292 (pornography) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
In a separate incident last month, a man in Sindh province reportedly killed and boiled his wife in a cauldron in front of their six children after she refused to engage in an illicit affair at his behest.