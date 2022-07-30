International
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/prominent-islamic-state-media-figure-sentenced-to-life-in-prison---us-justice-dept-1097948290.html
Prominent Islamic State Media Figure Sentenced to Life in Prison - US Justice Dept.
Prominent Islamic State Media Figure Sentenced to Life in Prison - US Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Saudi-born Canadian citizen has been sentenced to life in prison for providing material support to the Islamic State* terror group and... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T00:01+0000
2022-07-30T00:01+0000
daesh
us justice department
life sentence
prison
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082526647_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c6e49d6637abdf6b484e389941fd0264.jpg
"Mohammed Khalifa, aka Abu Ridwan Al-Kanadi and Abu Muthanna Al-Muhajir, 39, served in prominent roles within ISIS [Islamic State] starting in 2013 and continuing until his capture by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in January 2019," the release said on Friday.In addition to serving as a fighter and personally executing two Syrian soldiers on behalf of the Islamic State, Khalifa served as a lead translator in the terror group's propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple violent videos, the release said.Khalifa worked in Islamic State media until late 2018, producing content that glamorized portrayals of the terror group and its fighters as well as scenes of violence, including depictions of unarmed prisoners being executed, footage of attacks and fighting and depictions of attacks in the United States, the release also said.Khalifa surrendered to the SDF on or about January 13, 2019, and was transferred to FBI custody in 2021 and transported to the Eastern District of Virginia where he had his initial court appearance on October 4, 2021, the release added.Khalifa pled guilty to conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, on December 10, 2021, according to the release.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082526647_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_94ad66d926c56c211afeb7260edffdd7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
daesh, us justice department, life sentence, prison

Prominent Islamic State Media Figure Sentenced to Life in Prison - US Justice Dept.

00:01 GMT 30.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinThe American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington.
The American flag flies outside of the Justice Department building, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Saudi-born Canadian citizen has been sentenced to life in prison for providing material support to the Islamic State* terror group and for executing two Syrian soldiers, the US Justice Department said in a press release.
"Mohammed Khalifa, aka Abu Ridwan Al-Kanadi and Abu Muthanna Al-Muhajir, 39, served in prominent roles within ISIS [Islamic State] starting in 2013 and continuing until his capture by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in January 2019," the release said on Friday.
In addition to serving as a fighter and personally executing two Syrian soldiers on behalf of the Islamic State, Khalifa served as a lead translator in the terror group's propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple violent videos, the release said.
Khalifa worked in Islamic State media until late 2018, producing content that glamorized portrayals of the terror group and its fighters as well as scenes of violence, including depictions of unarmed prisoners being executed, footage of attacks and fighting and depictions of attacks in the United States, the release also said.
Khalifa surrendered to the SDF on or about January 13, 2019, and was transferred to FBI custody in 2021 and transported to the Eastern District of Virginia where he had his initial court appearance on October 4, 2021, the release added.
Khalifa pled guilty to conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, on December 10, 2021, according to the release.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала