Prominent Islamic State Media Figure Sentenced to Life in Prison - US Justice Dept.

"Mohammed Khalifa, aka Abu Ridwan Al-Kanadi and Abu Muthanna Al-Muhajir, 39, served in prominent roles within ISIS [Islamic State] starting in 2013 and continuing until his capture by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in January 2019," the release said on Friday.In addition to serving as a fighter and personally executing two Syrian soldiers on behalf of the Islamic State, Khalifa served as a lead translator in the terror group's propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple violent videos, the release said.Khalifa worked in Islamic State media until late 2018, producing content that glamorized portrayals of the terror group and its fighters as well as scenes of violence, including depictions of unarmed prisoners being executed, footage of attacks and fighting and depictions of attacks in the United States, the release also said.Khalifa surrendered to the SDF on or about January 13, 2019, and was transferred to FBI custody in 2021 and transported to the Eastern District of Virginia where he had his initial court appearance on October 4, 2021, the release added.Khalifa pled guilty to conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death, on December 10, 2021, according to the release.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

