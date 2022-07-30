https://sputniknews.com/20220730/death-toll-from-explosion-at-stadium-in-kabul-rises-to-7---source-1097954869.html

Death Toll From Explosion at Stadium in Kabul Rises to 7 - Source

KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium has increased to seven, while 12 people were injured, a source in... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

The explosion occurred at around 4:10 p.m. (11:40GMT) during a domestic match on Friday. Four spectators were reportedly injured.Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Friday, reiterating that attacks against civilians and civilian objects were strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

