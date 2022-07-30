International
Death Toll From Explosion at Stadium in Kabul Rises to 7 - Source
Death Toll From Explosion at Stadium in Kabul Rises to 7 - Source
KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium has increased to seven, while 12 people were injured, a source in...
afghanistan
kabul
explosion
The explosion occurred at around 4:10 p.m. (11:40GMT) during a domestic match on Friday. Four spectators were reportedly injured.Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Friday, reiterating that attacks against civilians and civilian objects were strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.
KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium has increased to seven, while 12 people were injured, a source in the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
The explosion occurred at around 4:10 p.m. (11:40GMT) during a domestic match on Friday. Four spectators were reportedly injured.
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Friday, reiterating that attacks against civilians and civilian objects were strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.
