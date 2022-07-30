https://sputniknews.com/20220730/death-toll-from-explosion-at-stadium-in-kabul-rises-to-7---source-1097954869.html
Death Toll From Explosion at Stadium in Kabul Rises to 7 - Source
Death Toll From Explosion at Stadium in Kabul Rises to 7 - Source
KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium has increased to seven, while 12 people were injured, a source in...
The explosion occurred at around 4:10 p.m. (11:40GMT) during a domestic match on Friday. Four spectators were reportedly injured.Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Friday, reiterating that attacks against civilians and civilian objects were strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.
Death Toll From Explosion at Stadium in Kabul Rises to 7 - Source
KABUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at Kabul's International Cricket Stadium has increased to seven, while 12 people were injured, a source in the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
The explosion occurred at around 4:10 p.m. (11:40GMT) during a domestic match on Friday. Four spectators were reportedly injured.
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 6,000 spectators.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Friday, reiterating that attacks against civilians and civilian objects were strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.