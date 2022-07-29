https://sputniknews.com/20220729/illegal-liquor-indian-opposition-raises-alarm-after-46-deaths-linked-to-toxic-alcohol-in-gujarat-1097915116.html

'Illegal Liquor': Indian Opposition Raises Alarm After 46 Deaths Linked to Toxic Alcohol in Gujarat

The Indian government banned the sale and consumption of liquor in the state of Gujarat in 1960, thus making it a "dry state." Only individuals who have been... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Gujarat after nearly four dozen people were confirmed dead in Botad and Ahmedabad after allegedly drinking spurious liquor.Challenging the law and order situation in the state, the former president of the Congress party wondered how toxic alcohol made it through to the people in Gujarat, where every kind of liquor is banned.Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the Gujarat government, led by Bhupendra Patel came amid a rising death toll in the hooch tragedy in the Botad and Ahmedabad districts. According to the latest reports from the state administration, the number of deaths in the incident has risen to 46, while 97 people were still in hospital, many of them battling for their lives in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.The Gujarat police have said that 15 accused have already been arrested, while search teams have been conducting raids on the hideouts of the remaining 23 people who have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).On the other hand, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has declared that the case will be heard by a fast-track court and the government will push for a speedy trial. Sanghavi also said that the chemical used in making the toxic liquor has been seized by the police while the men who supplied the illegal alcohol to people have been identified.

