Dancer Hit by Falling Video Screen at Concert in Hong Kong Could Be Paralyzed from Neck Down

An evening full of entertainment turned into a tragedy when a heavy video screen suddenly fell on two dancers during a live concert by popular Cantopop band... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

A 27-year-old dancer, Mo Lee Kai-yin, has suffered severe injuries and could be paralyzed from the neck down after his cervical vertebrae was injured during a live performance by Cantopop band Mirror at the Hung Hom Coliseum in Hong Kong.A second dancer, Chang Tsz-fung, 29, also incurred injuries, and the two were immediately rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a screen fell on them during the show.A medical source told the South China Morning Post that the heavy video screen caused dislocation in the third and fourth section of Lee’s cervical vertebrae, leaving him unable to move his limbs and head.While Chang was discharged from hospital on Friday, Lee is undergoing a series of surgeries and medical procedures.According to a medical insider, Lee underwent overnight surgery on his vertebrae, which managed to stabilize his spine, and doctors are now preparing him for another eight-hour procedure on Friday.Whether Lee will be paralyzed depends on the progress of his recovery and if his damaged nerves grow back, according to the source. The chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, assured that a comprehensive investigation into the incident will be conducted, and is sparing no effort to bring Lee's family members to Hong Kong from Canada to see him.

