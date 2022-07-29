https://sputniknews.com/20220729/chinas-new-railway-tunnel-shrinks-due-to-tectonic-crush-in-tibetan-snow-mountain-1097928781.html

China’s New Railway Tunnel Shrinks Due to Tectonic Crush in Tibetan Snow Mountain

China’s New Railway Tunnel Shrinks Due to Tectonic Crush in Tibetan Snow Mountain

The Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture is 9.5km long and sometimes at depths of up to 1,155 meters. Because of geological... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-29T13:51+0000

2022-07-29T13:51+0000

2022-07-29T13:51+0000

china

tibet

railway

tunnel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097932483_0:35:1024:611_1920x0_80_0_0_0a11d46d4a9b53c9aa536c0af5d0550e.jpg

Shifting tectonic plates have squeezed parts of a railway tunnel that has been under construction in south-western China by roughly six meters, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.According to the report, sections of the 9km Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel were hit by a crushing force caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates.The engineers said that they tried to support the tunnel with “ultra-strong reinforced concrete structures,” but the force was so strong that it crushed “cement to dust and ripped apart the strongest steel rods.”Since the construction of the railway tunnel, it seems as though the rock around the tunnel is collapsing under great pressure, “equal to the combined weight of 75 elephants standing on a single foot”.Work on the 139km Lixiang Railway started about eight years ago. Once the tunnel is completed, people in south-western China will be able to travel to Shangri La in Tibet in less than two hours. Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel is one of the 20 tunnels which is part of the project. The whole railway line is supposed to open by the end of this year.

china

tibet

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

china, tibet, railway, tunnel