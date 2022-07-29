International
Camille Vasquez Says She Was 'Lucky' to Represent Johnny Depp in Court
Camille Vasquez Says She Was ‘Lucky’ to Represent Johnny Depp in Court
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says she was lucky to defend Johnny Depp, 59, in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 36, whom he alleges abused him.
In a trailer for an interview by Gayle King for CBS Mornings, host King asked Vasquez why she thinks the actor—who has been in at least 84 films and is best recognized for his character ‘Jack Sparrow’ in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise—chose her to be part of Depp’s legal team in a case attempting to restore his reputation.“It was important to have a woman on the team,” said the 38-year-old California-based lawyer, who has also represented Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lopez. “This case called for a woman’s perspective, and I was lucky to be chosen to do this job.”But CBS’s King interrupted Vasquez and asked if “lucky” was the correct word to use considering the case involved accusations of abuse, drug use, and even defecation.“This was his name, this was his life. It was important,” she added.Vasquez gained popularity across social media for the role she played in the trial of John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard, in which the ex-wife and actress, Heard, was found liable in all three counts of defaming Depp while Depp was only found liable on one of Heard’s counterclaims. The suit was in response to an op-ed article Heard wrote in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.
03:11 GMT 29.07.2022
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez says she was lucky to defend Johnny Depp, 59, in court against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 36, whom he alleges abused him. Depp sued Heard for defamation after she made claims of abuse following their marriage and subsequent divorce. Depp won his suit on all three counts.
In a trailer for an interview by Gayle King for CBS Mornings, host King asked Vasquez why she thinks the actor—who has been in at least 84 films and is best recognized for his character ‘Jack Sparrow’ in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise—chose her to be part of Depp’s legal team in a case attempting to restore his reputation.
“It was important to have a woman on the team,” said the 38-year-old California-based lawyer, who has also represented Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lopez. “This case called for a woman’s perspective, and I was lucky to be chosen to do this job.”
But CBS’s King interrupted Vasquez and asked if “lucky” was the correct word to use considering the case involved accusations of abuse, drug use, and even defecation.
“I think so, yeah,” Vasquez agreed. “I think hard work and luck — you can’t underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it’s a tremendous amount of hours, but it’s also a little bit of luck, and it’s not a job that I took lightly,” said Vasquez.
“This was his name, this was his life. It was important,” she added.
Vasquez gained popularity across social media for the role she played in the trial of John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard, in which the ex-wife and actress, Heard, was found liable in all three counts of defaming Depp while Depp was only found liable on one of Heard’s counterclaims. The suit was in response to an op-ed article Heard wrote in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.
