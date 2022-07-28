https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-offers-up-to-10mln-reward-for-info-on-russias-internet-research-agency-prigozhin-1097903370.html
US Offers Up To $10Mln Reward for Info on Russia's Internet Research Agency, Prigozhin
US Offers Up To $10Mln Reward for Info on Russia's Internet Research Agency, Prigozhin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is offering up to a $10 million reward for information about Russia's Internet Research Agency, businessman Yevgeniy... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-28T20:12+0000
2022-07-28T20:12+0000
2022-07-28T20:12+0000
internet research agency
united states
reward money
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_07604d3a5ec3a143f410b64d56fe4c52.jpg
"The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections," the statement read. "The Department seeks information on Internet Research Agency LLC ('IRA'), Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and linked Russian entities and associates for their engagement in US election interference."The reward offer seeks information leading to the identification or location of any foreign person, including a foreign entity, who knowingly engaged or is engaging in interference in US elections, as well as information leading to the prevention, frustration, or favorable resolution of an act of foreign election interference, it added.The list also includes a dozen people who worked in various positions in IRA, according to the statement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107034/46/1070344646_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_de5a2c7f5a4152bbcc6c2b012d54e715.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
internet research agency, united states, reward money
US Offers Up To $10Mln Reward for Info on Russia's Internet Research Agency, Prigozhin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is offering up to a $10 million reward for information about Russia's Internet Research Agency, businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin and others allegedly linked to interference in US elections, the State Department said on Thursday.
"The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections," the statement read. "The Department seeks information on Internet Research Agency LLC ('IRA'), Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and linked Russian entities and associates for their engagement in US election interference."
The reward offer seeks information leading to the identification or location of any foreign person, including a foreign entity, who knowingly engaged or is engaging in interference in US elections, as well as information leading to the prevention, frustration, or favorable resolution of an act of foreign election interference, it added.
The list also includes a dozen people who worked in various positions in IRA, according to the statement.