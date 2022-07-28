https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-offers-up-to-10mln-reward-for-info-on-russias-internet-research-agency-prigozhin-1097903370.html

US Offers Up To $10Mln Reward for Info on Russia's Internet Research Agency, Prigozhin

"The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections," the statement read. "The Department seeks information on Internet Research Agency LLC ('IRA'), Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, and linked Russian entities and associates for their engagement in US election interference."The reward offer seeks information leading to the identification or location of any foreign person, including a foreign entity, who knowingly engaged or is engaging in interference in US elections, as well as information leading to the prevention, frustration, or favorable resolution of an act of foreign election interference, it added.The list also includes a dozen people who worked in various positions in IRA, according to the statement.

