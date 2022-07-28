https://sputniknews.com/20220728/polish-museum-asks-guests-to-stop-causing-discomfort-to-exhibits-by-having-sex-1097886553.html
Polish Museum Asks Guests to Stop Causing Discomfort to Exhibits by Having Sex
The administration of the Coastal Defense Museum in the Polish town of Swinoujscie has appealed to visitors to stop engaging in sexual acts on the premises.According to the Daily Mail, the museum staff became aware of the problem following the installation of a new CCTV system, which allowed them to see what some of the guests tend to do in the dark corners of the former 19th century Prussian fortress that houses the museum.In a social media post, the staff asked visitors to refrain from practicing “ars amandi,” or "art of love," while at the museum.
The administration of the Coastal Defense Museum in the Polish town of Swinoujscie has appealed to visitors to stop engaging in sexual acts on the premises.
According to the Daily Mail, the museum staff became aware of the problem following the installation of a new CCTV system, which allowed them to see what some of the guests tend to do in the dark corners of the former 19th century Prussian fortress that houses the museum.
“In less than a month we have already had three recordings of lovers engaged in trysts,” museum director Piotr Piwowarczyk complained to local media. “Visitors to the fort have various temperaments, some of them very conservative. We don't want them to be shocked during their visit by stumbling across a couple engaged in lustful antics.”
In a social media post, the staff asked visitors to refrain from practicing “ars amandi,” or "art of love," while at the museum.
“We ask our amorous guests to be understanding – most of the exhibits in our museum are from many years ago and accustomed to entirely different moral norms – conservative, even orthodox and abstemious,” the museum staff pleaded. “Let's not expose them to discomfort!”