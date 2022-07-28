https://sputniknews.com/20220728/polish-museum-asks-guests-to-stop-causing-discomfort-to-exhibits-by-having-sex-1097886553.html

Polish Museum Asks Guests to Stop Causing Discomfort to Exhibits by Having Sex

The museum’s director revealed that at least three amorous encounters were detected on the premises in less than a month thanks to recently installed... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

The administration of the Coastal Defense Museum in the Polish town of Swinoujscie has appealed to visitors to stop engaging in sexual acts on the premises.According to the Daily Mail, the museum staff became aware of the problem following the installation of a new CCTV system, which allowed them to see what some of the guests tend to do in the dark corners of the former 19th century Prussian fortress that houses the museum.In a social media post, the staff asked visitors to refrain from practicing “ars amandi,” or "art of love," while at the museum.

