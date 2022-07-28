https://sputniknews.com/20220728/north-korea-ready-to-mobilize-nuclear-deterrence-forces-at-any-moment---kim-jong-un-1097871503.html

North Korea Ready to Mobilize Nuclear Deterrence Forces at Any Moment - Kim Jong Un

North Korea Ready to Mobilize Nuclear Deterrence Forces at Any Moment - Kim Jong Un

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea is absolutely ready to mobilize its "nuclear war deterrence forces" at any moment, the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, said. 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T01:13+0000

2022-07-28T01:13+0000

2022-07-28T01:14+0000

kim jong-un

north korea

nuclear war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094682880_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c29eab24c78bbaf540d74db43a36d56b.jpg

"Now our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country's nuclear deterrent forces are also fully ready to correctly, accurately and quickly mobilize its absolute power to fulfill its mission," Kim said on Wednesday at the celebration of the anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.He stressed that any possible attempt of South Korea to make a preventive strike on North Korea to neutralize a part of the latter's military potential would be futile.In 1953, both South and North Korea reached an Armistice Agreement that ended the three-year war. However, formally, the Korean Peninsula is still at war because it ended without a peace treaty.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kim jong-un, north korea, nuclear war