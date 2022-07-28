https://sputniknews.com/20220728/false-bombing-threat-at-venice-railway-terminal-disrupts-train-movement---city-authorities-1097907890.html

False Bombing Threat at Venice Railway Terminal Disrupts Train Movement - City Authorities

False Bombing Threat at Venice Railway Terminal Disrupts Train Movement - City Authorities

ROME (Sputnik) - A false bombing threat at the railway terminal of the Italian city of Venice has disrupted the movement of trains, the city administration... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-28T23:23+0000

2022-07-28T23:23+0000

2022-07-28T23:23+0000

italy

venice

train

bomb threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104782/23/1047822368_0:261:2580:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8bbedd3c4436ed8d911a4c7065ec3f.jpg

According to the Corriere Veneto newspaper, the incident paralyzed the railway traffic for more than two hours. Some trains have been delayed for some 2.5 hours.The city authorities said that the threat turned out to be false: the suspicious object was luggage forgotten by one of the passengers.The administration also posted photos on Twitter with hundreds of passengers waiting for their trains.

venice

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

italy, venice, train, bomb threat