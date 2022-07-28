https://sputniknews.com/20220728/false-bombing-threat-at-venice-railway-terminal-disrupts-train-movement---city-authorities-1097907890.html
According to the Corriere Veneto newspaper, the incident paralyzed the railway traffic for more than two hours. Some trains have been delayed for some 2.5 hours.The city authorities said that the threat turned out to be false: the suspicious object was luggage forgotten by one of the passengers.The administration also posted photos on Twitter with hundreds of passengers waiting for their trains.
italy, venice, train, bomb threat
ROME (Sputnik) - A false bombing threat at the railway terminal of the Italian city of Venice has disrupted the movement of trains, the city administration said.
According to the Corriere Veneto newspaper, the incident paralyzed the railway traffic for more than two hours. Some trains have been delayed for some 2.5 hours.
The city authorities said that the threat turned out to be false: the suspicious object was luggage forgotten by one of the passengers.
The administration also posted photos on Twitter with hundreds of passengers waiting for their trains.