International
Breaking News: US Reportedly Offers Russia's Viktor Bout in Exchange for Americans Griner and Whelan
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/sri-lankas-parliament-approves-state-of-emergency-by-majority-vote-1097864159.html
Sri Lanka's Parliament Approves State of Emergency by Majority Vote
Sri Lanka's Parliament Approves State of Emergency by Majority Vote
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The Parliament of Sri Lanka has overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday the state of emergency declared on July 18, which gave law enforcement... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T18:16+0000
2022-07-27T18:16+0000
sri lanka
state of emergency
economic crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097264627_0:0:1616:909_1920x0_80_0_0_07070ded6a36dff07de05cbfccbe93d0.jpg
According to the video of the voting published by Adaderana news portal, 120 lawmakers voted in favor of the proclamation on the state of emergency, with 63 votes against. The state of emergency was introduced on July 18 by then acting Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe for public safety reasons.Under Sri Lanka's law, the president is vested with the power to declare a state of emergency. Within the next 14 days, the parliament must pass its approval, otherwise, the state of emergency expires and immediately terminates.As the lawmakers have greenlighted the proclamation, it will be effective for 30 days from its publication, with possible extensions under the same parliamentary approval mechanism.On July 9, Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests, caused by public discontent over the government's inefficiency in addressing the economic crisis. Few days after the protests erupted, then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his office and fled the country. Last Wednesday, the parliament elected Wickremesinghe as the new president.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097264627_46:0:1486:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b6d8eba21c251809033e8c13ea33063b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka, state of emergency, economic crisis

Sri Lanka's Parliament Approves State of Emergency by Majority Vote

18:16 GMT 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / Rafiq MaqboolSri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Sri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
Subscribe
International
India
BANGKOK (Sputnik) - The Parliament of Sri Lanka has overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday the state of emergency declared on July 18, which gave law enforcement and military officials a mandate to ensure public order and protect the constitutional regime in the island nation.
According to the video of the voting published by Adaderana news portal, 120 lawmakers voted in favor of the proclamation on the state of emergency, with 63 votes against. The state of emergency was introduced on July 18 by then acting Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe for public safety reasons.
Under Sri Lanka's law, the president is vested with the power to declare a state of emergency. Within the next 14 days, the parliament must pass its approval, otherwise, the state of emergency expires and immediately terminates.
As the lawmakers have greenlighted the proclamation, it will be effective for 30 days from its publication, with possible extensions under the same parliamentary approval mechanism.
On July 9, Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests, caused by public discontent over the government's inefficiency in addressing the economic crisis. Few days after the protests erupted, then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped his office and fled the country. Last Wednesday, the parliament elected Wickremesinghe as the new president.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала