https://sputniknews.com/20220727/sri-lankan-police-hunt-for-man-who-stole-ex-president-rajapaksas-official-flag-1097854139.html

Sri Lankan Police Hunt For Man Who Stole Ex-President Rajapaksa's Official Flag

Sri Lankan Police Hunt For Man Who Stole Ex-President Rajapaksa's Official Flag

The former president left the country hours before thousands of protesters stormed his official residence and office in Colombo on July 9. The unarmed... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T13:27+0000

2022-07-27T13:27+0000

2022-07-27T13:29+0000

sri lanka

gotabaya rajapaksa

economic crisis

economic crisis

president

president

president

colombo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097212198_0:211:3072:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_7b64403bc9630aeac42daeef4479bfae.jpg

Police in Colombo have launched a manhunt for a person who stole the official flag of the former president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after anti-government protestors stormed the presidential office earlier this month.In a video shared on Twitter, a man can be seen using the president’s official flag as a bed sheet. The man could be heard saying that he will destroy the flag by setting it on fire.Based on the video evidence, police are investigating the matter, claiming that the man had tied the flag to his waist before leaving the presidential premises during the protests in the Sri Lankan capital.The police further said that the suspect has been identified with the help of CCTV footage.Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since independence. The South Asian country defaulted on $51 billion in foreign debt after running out of cash reserves in April.Food, fuel, and essential commodities are in short supply in the nation of 22 million people. The new government, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, is now negotiating a $4 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

sri lanka

colombo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sri lanka, gotabaya rajapaksa, economic crisis, economic crisis, president, president, president, colombo