Moscow Says Will Respond If Finland Decides to Stop Issuing Tourist Visas to Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will take retaliatory measures if Finland decides to stop issuing tourist Schengen visas to Russian citizens, Russian Foreign... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Restricting the travel of Russian citizens for political reasons will be another step towards aggravating the confrontation in bilateral relations. If the relevant plans are implemented, the Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures," Zakharova said in a statement.A possible suspension of the issuance of visas by Finland to Russian citizens would be an openly discriminatory political measure, Zakharova said.Zakharova added that Finnish lawmakers' initiative to suspend the issuance of visas is aimed at punishing Russian citizens and has nothing to do with security issues.She expressed concerns that such actions will "consequently lead to the return of dividing lines in Europe and increase tensions as a result," calling this decision "a membership fee to NATO."

