https://sputniknews.com/20220727/joe-manchin-chuck-schumer-reach-deal-on-climate-energy-and-taxes-in-surprise-announcement-1097870873.html

Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer Reach Deal on Climate, Energy, and Taxes in Surprise Announcement

Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer Reach Deal on Climate, Energy, and Taxes in Surprise Announcement

Joe Manchin has been a thorn in the Biden administration’s side since the president took office. With a 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats need every vote... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T23:41+0000

2022-07-27T23:41+0000

2022-07-27T23:41+0000

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

chuck schumer

climate change

joe biden

build back better

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092395428_0:0:3057:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_0efccaeed059d30c2971180b437a683d.jpg

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Wednesday that they have reached a deal on a bill that will address climate, energy, taxes, and drug prices.The surprise announcement comes as Manchin recovers from COVID-19, which he tested positive for on Monday. He has been in isolation since and says he is experiencing mild symptoms.The bill, called “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” sets aside $370 billion for energy and climate issues, $300 billion in deficit reductions, three more years of Affordable Care Act subsidies, reduced prescription drug costs, and some tax changes. Significantly, the bill reportedly will reduce emissions by 40% by 2030.Manchin had previously stymied Democratic attempts to pass President Biden’s agenda, which included addressing the climate crisis. Manchin’s public justification for being against previous attempts focused mainly on the deficit. The new bill will be paid for by closing tax loopholes, reducing drug prices, and imposing a 15% minimum corporate tax rate. Previous versions of Biden’s agenda, then called Build Back Better, included similar provisions, so it is not clear what exactly enabled Manchin to support this bill.According to Politico, much of the negotiation between Manchin and Schumer took place behind the scenes, oftentimes between staffers. Significant progress was made while Manchin was sidelined with COVID-19.The announcement was greeted with praise by Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. “The good news here is that it is Senator Manchin who is announcing a deal, not that they're close to a deal or not that there are some parts to a deal," she said.Unsurprisingly, Republicans felt differently. Texas Senator John Cornyn called the new bill “Manchin’s New Build Back Broke Bill,” also claiming that it will not do what its namesake implies. “Raising taxes on job creators, crushing energy producers with new regulations, and stifling innovators looking for new cures will only make this recession worse, not better.”One significant measure pushed for by the Biden administration that did not make its way into the bill is a tax on individuals making more than $10 million a year. That essentially ends the Democrats’ hope of taxing the ultra-wealthy, at least with this makeup of Congress.The Democratic pair said that the bill will be on the Senate floor next week.

https://sputniknews.com/20220715/manchin-wrecks-bidens-climate-tax-package-in-talks-with-democrats-senate-leader-1097360180.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), chuck schumer, climate change, joe biden, build back better