German Finance Minister Says It Possible to Extend Use of Expiring NPPs Amid Energy Crisis
German Finance Minister Says It Possible to Extend Use of Expiring NPPs Amid Energy Crisis
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday that he backs the possible extension of the use of the country's nuclear power...
In Germany, there are currently three functioning NPPs, planned to be shut down on December 31.According to the minister, a discussion "without ideological elements" is needed for the NPPs that are still in operation.Germany intensified the debate about the possibility of extending the use of NPPs against the background of the ongoing gas crisis. Currently, the authorities are conducting a technical analysis of the situation, which will be followed by a final decision.Earlier this month, the German government, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, adopted a law allowing the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons.
German Finance Minister Says It Possible to Extend Use of Expiring NPPs Amid Energy Crisis

13:54 GMT 27.07.2022
Germany intensified the debate about the possibility of extending the use of NPPs against the background of the ongoing gas crisis. Currently, the authorities are conducting a technical analysis of the situation, which will be followed by a final decision.
Earlier this month, the German government, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, adopted a law allowing the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons.
