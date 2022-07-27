https://sputniknews.com/20220727/german-finance-minister-says-it-possible-to-extend-use-of-expiring-npps-amid-energy-crisis-1097856538.html

German Finance Minister Says It Possible to Extend Use of Expiring NPPs Amid Energy Crisis

German Finance Minister Says It Possible to Extend Use of Expiring NPPs Amid Energy Crisis

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday that he backs the possible extension of the use of the country's nuclear power... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T13:54+0000

2022-07-27T13:54+0000

2022-07-27T13:54+0000

germany

energy

nuclear power plant

christian lindner

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103816/96/1038169627_0:205:3888:2392_1920x0_80_0_0_4b4e4fe6475352d16fda5e7a2099a288.jpg

In Germany, there are currently three functioning NPPs, planned to be shut down on December 31.According to the minister, a discussion "without ideological elements" is needed for the NPPs that are still in operation.Germany intensified the debate about the possibility of extending the use of NPPs against the background of the ongoing gas crisis. Currently, the authorities are conducting a technical analysis of the situation, which will be followed by a final decision.Earlier this month, the German government, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas, adopted a law allowing the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, energy, nuclear power plant, christian lindner