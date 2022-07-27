https://sputniknews.com/20220727/german-finance-minister-says-it-possible-to-extend-use-of-expiring-npps-amid-energy-crisis-1097856538.html
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday that he backs the possible extension of the use of the country's nuclear power plants (NPPs), whose operations are scheduled to expire in 2022.
In Germany, there are currently three functioning NPPs, planned to be shut down on December 31.
"In the current situation, I am open to continuing to use nuclear power, there should be no shortage of electricity," Lindner told a press conference, adding that Germany should maintain all existing power generation capacities, and build new ones.
According to the minister, a discussion "without ideological elements" is needed for the NPPs that are still in operation.
Germany intensified the debate about the possibility of extending the use of NPPs against the background of the ongoing gas crisis. Currently, the authorities are conducting a technical analysis of the situation, which will be followed by a final decision.
Earlier this month, the German government, as part of the fight against the energy crisis and plans to abandon Russian gas
, adopted a law allowing the restoration of coal-fired power plants mothballed for climate protection reasons.