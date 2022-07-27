https://sputniknews.com/20220727/czech-police-seize-ferrari-and-repurpose-it-as-a-patrol-car-1097835760.html

Czech Police Seize Ferrari and Repurpose it as a Patrol Car

czech republic

ferrari

On Friday, Czech Republic police officers began using the Ferrari-turned luxury police vehicle, which can reach a top speed of over 200 mph (326 km/hr), to chase down stolen vehicles, patrol highways, as well as tackling the issue of illegal street racing, which the mid-engine sports car will be better equipped to combat compared to regular Czech police vehicles.The head of the Czech Republic’s police traffic department, Colonel Jiří Zlý, 46, said the sports car would be used to chase down the “most aggressive” drivers on their roads.The flaming red Ferrari, which can go from 0 miles to 62 miles (100 km) in just 3.4 seconds, was repainted and outfitted with police markings which include fluorescent yellow and blue stripes as well as police equipment including a camera, radio, and speedometer. The car, which is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will be driven by designated officers in the Special Surveillance Department of the Czech Republic, who are trained to handle the luxury vehicle's power.The Ferrari was confiscated with only 1,200 miles of use and is valued at about $275,000. Czech police saved a large chunk of change, as modifications made to the vehicle cost them only $14,000.The Ferrari was not the most valuable nor the most extraordinary vehicle that the police department was able to confiscate, but it is one of the “most luxurious” in their possession, said Jakub Vincalek, a police spokesperson. Vincalek added in a statement that the department had seized almost 900 vehicles in the past year alone.

