7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines

A severe earthquake has struck the northern Philippines in the country's most populous island of Luzon, about 50 miles (79 kilometers) south-south-east of the city of Laoag, which is the capitol of Ilocos Norte province. Laoag has a population of about 102,000 people. It also struck just 12 miles (20 kilometers) north-east of San Ramon which has a population of about 4,000.One witness who was located in Banaue which is located in the mountains of North Luzon, and about 41 miles (67 kilometers) from the earthquake said it has "started slowly" until suddenly their "surroundings shook". Another witness located in the city of Laoag said they woke up with "a light shake that suddenly progressed into a wild shaking that made it a little hard to maintain a standing balance".Damage caused by the earthquake was filmed in the city of Vigan which has a population of just over 53,000 people. The damage seen in a video posted to social media shows parts the Bantay Watchtower crumbling as people run for cover. The tower was built in 1591 by Spanish colonizers.

