International
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/71-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-northern-philippines--1097834873.html
7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines
7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck near the Luzon region of the Philippines at about 8:43 local time. Earthquakes which occur on a scale of 7.0 to 7.9 are... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T01:07+0000
2022-07-27T01:58+0000
philippines
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
A severe earthquake has struck the northern Philippines in the country's most populous island of Luzon, about 50 miles (79 kilometers) south-south-east of the city of Laoag, which is the capitol of Ilocos Norte province. Laoag has a population of about 102,000 people. It also struck just 12 miles (20 kilometers) north-east of San Ramon which has a population of about 4,000.One witness who was located in Banaue which is located in the mountains of North Luzon, and about 41 miles (67 kilometers) from the earthquake said it has "started slowly" until suddenly their "surroundings shook". Another witness located in the city of Laoag said they woke up with "a light shake that suddenly progressed into a wild shaking that made it a little hard to maintain a standing balance".Damage caused by the earthquake was filmed in the city of Vigan which has a population of just over 53,000 people. The damage seen in a video posted to social media shows parts the Bantay Watchtower crumbling as people run for cover. The tower was built in 1591 by Spanish colonizers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, earthquake

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Philippines

01:07 GMT 27.07.2022 (Updated: 01:58 GMT 27.07.2022)
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORIN
Subscribe
International
India
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Being updated
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck near the Luzon region of the Philippines at about 8:43 local time. Earthquakes which occur on a scale of 7.0 to 7.9 are capable of causing severe damage and are relatively rare, with only 10 to 15 occurring each year.
A severe earthquake has struck the northern Philippines in the country's most populous island of Luzon, about 50 miles (79 kilometers) south-south-east of the city of Laoag, which is the capitol of Ilocos Norte province. Laoag has a population of about 102,000 people. It also struck just 12 miles (20 kilometers) north-east of San Ramon which has a population of about 4,000.
One witness who was located in Banaue which is located in the mountains of North Luzon, and about 41 miles (67 kilometers) from the earthquake said it has "started slowly" until suddenly their "surroundings shook". Another witness located in the city of Laoag said they woke up with "a light shake that suddenly progressed into a wild shaking that made it a little hard to maintain a standing balance".
Damage caused by the earthquake was filmed in the city of Vigan which has a population of just over 53,000 people. The damage seen in a video posted to social media shows parts the Bantay Watchtower crumbling as people run for cover. The tower was built in 1591 by Spanish colonizers.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала