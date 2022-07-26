https://sputniknews.com/20220726/netanyahu-says-israeli-caretaker-coalition-undermines-national-security-1097832081.html
Netanyahu Says Israeli Caretaker Coalition Undermines National Security
Netanyahu Says Israeli Caretaker Coalition Undermines National Security
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his one-time coalition partner Benny Gantz of undermining... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-26T21:26+0000
2022-07-26T21:26+0000
2022-07-26T21:26+0000
benjamin netanyahu
national security
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_0:27:2595:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd47ee3d1cb16ba9d8f1cb7056011e7.jpg
The former head of government said in a live video address on Tuesday that his Likud party’s legacy of close military coordination between Israel and Russia in Syrian airspace — a key element of national security — was being destroyed by the new administration."I am concerned about having everything that we achieved in the past years being destroyed right in front of our eyes. When we return to the helm of the country, God willing, we will create a stable, strong and experienced government that will fix everything that is being ruined," he said."Right now I have only one thing to ask of Lapid and Gantz: stop blabbing. You behavior is putting our national security at risk. If the crisis does not end immediately the damage to our security will be huge," Netanyahu warned.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093842994_58:0:2363:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_fa084b695d2781ee592e99f73fe637a3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu, national security, israel
Netanyahu Says Israeli Caretaker Coalition Undermines National Security
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his one-time coalition partner Benny Gantz of undermining national security with their hostile Russia rhetoric.
The former head of government said in a live video address on Tuesday that his Likud party’s legacy of close military coordination between Israel and Russia in Syrian airspace — a key element of national security — was being destroyed by the new administration.
"I am concerned about having everything that we achieved in the past years being destroyed right in front of our eyes. When we return to the helm of the country, God willing, we will create a stable, strong and experienced government that will fix everything that is being ruined," he said.
"Right now I have only one thing to ask of Lapid and Gantz: stop blabbing. You behavior is putting our national security at risk. If the crisis does not end immediately the damage to our security will be huge," Netanyahu warned.