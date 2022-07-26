https://sputniknews.com/20220726/heres-how-eating-green-bananas-might-protect-you-from-some-forms-of-cancer-1097819932.html

Here's How Eating Green Bananas Might Protect You From Some Forms of Cancer

There have been a lot of recommendations about how to prevent cancer, but this one might be one of the easiest to follow.

It turns out that eating one raw banana per day might stave off cancer, according to a new research published in Cancer Prevention Research magazine. According to the new findings, people with a high hereditary risk of cancer might make use of a diet that is rich in resistant starch - something that common in unripe fruits, particularly bananas.Scientists have analyzed data collected from some 1,000 patients who have Lynch syndrome – a genetic condition that makes them predisposed to having cancer.While not reducing the risk of bowel cancer, eating one unripe banana per day did reduce the risk of cancers developing in other parts of the body by up to 60 per cent. The protection turned out to be particularly strong when it comes to esophageal, gastric, biliary tract, pancreatic and duodenum cancers.Experts also hope that the scheme could be useful for regular people, not just those who have Lynch syndrome.

