Russian-Congolese Cooperation Committee to Meet in September
Russian-Congolese Cooperation Committee to Meet in September
25.07.2022
Russian-Congolese Cooperation Committee to Meet in September

19:41 GMT 25.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUTRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso in the town of Oyo on July 25, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian-Congolese committee on economic, trade and industrial cooperation will meet in Brazzaville on September 21-23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Republic of the Congo on Monday as part of his five-day African tour. It was the second leg of his trip, which also includes Egypt, Ethiopia and Uganda.
Lavrov told reporters in Oyo, north of Brazzaville, that the committee would look into areas identified during his visit. He said the countries were interested in bolstering military and defense industry cooperation.
Lavrov was welcomed by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso and Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso. The ministers "compared notes" on the agenda of the upcoming committee meeting and underscored the strategic importance of the 2023 Russia-Africa summit.
