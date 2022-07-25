International
BREAKING: Police in Canada's British Columbia Issues Alert for Multiple Shootings in City of Langley
Police in Canada's British Columbia Issues Alert for Multiple Shootings in City of Langley
Police in Canada's British Columbia Issues Alert for Multiple Shootings in City of Langley
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has issued an emergency alert to cellphones of Langley B.C. citizens as multiple shootings are... 25.07.2022, Sputnik International
canada
shooting
"Civil Emergency alert has been issued by BC RCMP for Langley Downtown Core, BC. Please remain alert and out of the area," the entity wrote on social media.
Police in Canada's British Columbia Issues Alert for Multiple Shootings in City of Langley

14:55 GMT 25.07.2022
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has issued an emergency alert to cellphones of Langley B.C. citizens as multiple shootings are being reported around the city, the country’s public alerting system Alert Ready said on Monday.
"Civil Emergency alert has been issued by BC RCMP for Langley Downtown Core, BC. Please remain alert and out of the area," the entity wrote on social media.
