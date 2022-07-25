https://sputniknews.com/20220725/johnson-hoping-to-meet-with-zelenskyy-again-before-leaving-office---reports-1097757636.html
MOSCOW, July 25 (Sputnik) - Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that he can come on another visit to Ukraine before he leaves office and meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Telegraph reports citing an allied source.
"He is really feeling the burden of responsibility having been [Zelenskyy’s] biggest backer. He can’t just walk away and not make sure the world has got his back," the source said, adding that Johnson "is hoping to see him again before he leaves office" on September 6.
Johnson went on two official visits to Kiev: in June and in April. The Telegraph said on Saturday that the outgoing prime minister is due to speak to Zelenskyy on the phone this week.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the last two candidates for the UK’s top job, face six weeks of campaigning and hustings before the wider Conservative membership votes on their new leader. The final result is expected at the start of September.
Former European Commission civil servant Francis Cole told Sputnik earlier this month that the United Kingdom will continue Boris Johnson's hawkish foreign policy on Russia under Liz Truss if she is elected prime minister.