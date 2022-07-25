https://sputniknews.com/20220725/accepting-applications-for-participation-in-kazan-global-youth-summit-2022-ended-1097785555.html

Accepting Applications for Participation in Kazan Global Youth Summit 2022 Ended

Some 7,600 applications from 130 countries have been submitted to the Kazan Global Youth Summit, which is part of the international program 'Kazan OIC Youth...

In particular, countries that submitted applications included Pakistan, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Russia, Sudan, Turkey, UK, USA, Vietnam, Venezuela, Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.The results of the selection of applications will be announced within 10 days and published on the program’s website.The organizers noted that the Kazan Global Youth Summit would become a platform for uniting youth and youth policy actors, promoting the involvement of youth in all processes at the local, regional and global levels.The summit will present a study of modern youth in cooperation with the International Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC).The program will feature a plenary session, panel discussions, interactive seminars, presentations of a research survey on current challenges in the youth environment, sessions on forecasting the future development of the youth environment, as well as a cultural program. The following topics will be discussed: youth migration, digital trends in youth environment, promotion of health and well-being, youth entrepreneurship, and intercultural dialogue. Along the Kazan Global Youth Summit, Tatarstan will also host the V Global Forum of Young Diplomats, which is scheduled for August 26-30.

