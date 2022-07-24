https://sputniknews.com/20220724/war-as-a-purpose-young-ukrainians-in-neo-nazi-training-camps-1097748679.html

War as a Purpose: Young Ukrainians in Neo-Nazi Training Camps

War as a Purpose: Young Ukrainians in Neo-Nazi Training Camps

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been poisoned by the neo-Nazi ideology in the years since the Maidan Uprising. Grown-ups have consistently taught them... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-24T13:18+0000

2022-07-24T13:18+0000

2022-07-24T13:18+0000

russia

ukraine

azov

neo-nazi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097747364_0:1:600:339_1920x0_80_0_0_f50a153eb44732103bd705ae9d1676d4.png

'Let Moscow Lie in Ruins!'In 2017, the American TV network NBC aired a story about the Azovets children's summer camp near Kiev. Children living in the Ukrainian capital and nearby districts spent their vacations there.At first glance, there was nothing "criminal" about the camp's program: drills, military training, the reconstruction of battles, and survival skills. However, the main purpose of the program was to instil an aggressive ideological narrative among these young Ukrainian patriots. A video shot by an NBC journalist showed children chanting inspirationally:This was their motto. This is what their "big brothers", instructors from the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, taught them.The purpose of their mission was clearly designated: to wage war on Russians, to destroy the Russians as their main and worst enemy. This is how they were indoctrinated with a sense of belonging to the "great cause”.NBC presented an interview with the camp instructors. They discuss their mission: “The children don't know what war is, and we have to tell them what it is, because retaking Crimea and taking over Kuban are ahead of us.” Kuban is a historical and geographical region of Southern Russia located mostly in the Krasnodar region. Their plans were clearly outlined."We never point weapons at people. But we don't consider the Donetsk people, separatists, the Novorossians, the green men, and the Moscow occupants to be people. So we can and should aim at them," instructor Yury "Chernota" Cherkashin instructs the children shamelessly on camera.Even the biased report by Radio Liberty (a media outlet functioning as a foreign agent) about Azovets and the facts presented in it leave no room for discussion. There is only one association that comes to mind, the Hitler-Jugend (Hitler Youth):None of this is new. Here is a quote from German journalist and writer Guido Knopp on the education of youth in the Third Reich in the 1930s:The Azov Battalion's punishers are perfectly suited for the role of instructors to train the Ukrainian Hitler Youth. Dedicated Nazis form the backbone of the regiment, and their symbols and methods correspond to their beliefs. Torture, rape, murder, kidnapping and secret prisons where prisoners and dissidents were maimed – Azov has done it all.During the summer vacations, hundreds of Ukrainian children passed through the Azovets camp and were shaped into patriots charged with hatred.'I Really Enjoy Shooting'Many journalists have written about Ukraine becoming a hotbed of neo-Nazism. The media has also raised the topic of the militarization of Ukrainian children more than once.In 2019, Spanish correspondent Ethel Bonet from El Confidencial shared her impressions of the paramilitary children's camp “Leader” near Kiev.The journalist noted that “Victoria's determination frightens even adults,” and cited the child's words:In 2018, the Leader paramilitary camp hosted up to 200 children aged 7 to 16 during a 20-day shift. The camp ran for three summer months. Full board was $18 a day. The camp's regimen was rigorous, packed to the brim with drills. Moving between facilities was strictly in formation.The daily physical training “menu” included swimming, running, physical exercises, obstacle courses, climbing rope. Children were taught to handle firearms: seven-year-olds easily disassembled and assembled automatic rifles blindfolded. They mastered shooting from pneumatic weapons.The background sounds were ultra-nationalist anthems. The marching in formation and the chanting of the slogans “Ukraine Is Above All!”, “Heroes Are Immortal, Enemies Must Die!”, “Leader Opens the Path! Ukraine Is United! Victory or Death!”There are dozens of such children's military camps in Ukraine. In the years since the so-called Revolution of Dignity, thousands of young Ukrainians have gone through this school of radicalism and hatred. If the goals of the ideologists of neo-Nazism were quite obvious, what did the parents hope for and what did they want to achieve by sending their children voluntarily to a place where they were trained to be aggressive ethnic nationalists?Family psychologist Yekaterina Sivanova explained the dangers facing children who attend such "patriotic" camps and how it can affect their psyche:A person who is so instilled with hatred cannot see another human being as a person, he lacks that ability. This is very close to racism, hatred for the fact that the other is something different. Children who are brought up with hatred subsequently have no opportunity to develop, to become versatile, to see different points of view simply because they won't accept an opinion (they won't hear it or see it) different from the paradigm in which they were raised.In fact, to be fair, we can remember the patriotic military game "Zarnitsa". In the early '80s I went to school, we all went out into the fields, ran, the girls were taught first aid, the boys were taught to be scouts and commanders, to read maps and so on. But I don't remember there being any aggression in that. And we had basic military training in school, we used to take apart machine guns for a while. I still use the general medical training that was given in those classes and then in high school. But it was always a story about life, about help and interaction.Here we see a tremendous effort to create an 'enemy', so that there is a clear understanding of who to fight. An external enemy is always needed to control those people who have been convinced that there is an aggressor who will come to kill them.The basis of such upbringing is fear. People raise their children with the goal of raising them to be controlled. If I keep you in fear, accordingly, I can manipulate you, I can control you, and you will do what I want.”Some parents were sincerely convinced, as journalist Pavel Volkov noted in an article for Ukraina.ru, that such camps teach "patriotism" and that there was nothing wrong there. This was what the bunchuzhnyi (a "staff of Cossack hetman", what they call the instructors in Ukraine – ed. note Sputnik) of the Kiev camp with the call sign “Burik”, bearing the“black sun” symbol of occult fascism on his elbow, was trying to lure children with:That is the peculiar and unique understanding of the Ukrainian nationalists' love for people.

azov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, azov, neo-nazi