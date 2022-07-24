https://sputniknews.com/20220724/social-benefits-pensions-start-being-paid-in-kharkiv-region-1097753767.html
Social Benefits, Pensions Start Being Paid in Kharkiv Region
Social Benefits, Pensions Start Being Paid in Kharkiv Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pensions, social benefits and salaries to budget-sector employees have started being paid in the Kharkiv Region, Russian Deputy Prime... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-24T19:42+0000
2022-07-24T19:42+0000
2022-07-24T19:43+0000
kharkiv region
russia
marat khusnullin
pension
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483640_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8f208a6d4ca886d04b636980df90d44.jpg
"We have carefully listened to the guidance of the Kharkiv Region on the payment of social benefits, pensions. There is now also a difficult situation there, but we have already started making payments — pensioners, budget-sector employees have already begun to receive salaries and social benefits," Khusnullin said in a video posted on Telegram after a meeting of the regional headquarters the day before.Moreover, Moscow plans to form supplies of medicines for Kharkiv residents in the near future, Anna Kuznetsova, the deputy chairwoman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. As part of the mission, the armed forces of Russia and Luhansk have established control over part of the Kharkiv Region and established local administrations there. Russian TV channels and radio stations have started broadcasting on the territory. In addition, the Russian ruble has been proclaimed as currency used alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia.
kharkiv region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093483640_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1338614eaad8b4ac0acb1a41c6786909.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kharkiv region, russia, marat khusnullin, pension
Social Benefits, Pensions Start Being Paid in Kharkiv Region
19:42 GMT 24.07.2022 (Updated: 19:43 GMT 24.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pensions, social benefits and salaries to budget-sector employees have started being paid in the Kharkiv Region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Sunday.
"We have carefully listened to the guidance of the Kharkiv Region on the payment of social benefits, pensions. There is now also a difficult situation there, but we have already started making payments — pensioners, budget-sector employees have already begun to receive salaries and social benefits," Khusnullin said in a video posted on Telegram after a meeting of the regional headquarters the day before.
Moreover, Moscow plans to form supplies of medicines for Kharkiv residents in the near future, Anna Kuznetsova, the deputy chairwoman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said.
"We will study the list of needs, try to calculate the demand for the near future, so that every time [you need it] there is a supply and so that you are sure you have the necessary amount of medicines with a margin," Kuznetsova said in another video published on Telegram of the Kharkiv administration.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. As part of the mission, the armed forces of Russia and Luhansk have established control over part of the Kharkiv Region and established local administrations there. Russian TV channels and radio stations have started broadcasting on the territory. In addition, the Russian ruble has been proclaimed as currency used alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia.