Social Benefits, Pensions Start Being Paid in Kharkiv Region

"We have carefully listened to the guidance of the Kharkiv Region on the payment of social benefits, pensions. There is now also a difficult situation there, but we have already started making payments — pensioners, budget-sector employees have already begun to receive salaries and social benefits," Khusnullin said in a video posted on Telegram after a meeting of the regional headquarters the day before.Moreover, Moscow plans to form supplies of medicines for Kharkiv residents in the near future, Anna Kuznetsova, the deputy chairwoman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. As part of the mission, the armed forces of Russia and Luhansk have established control over part of the Kharkiv Region and established local administrations there. Russian TV channels and radio stations have started broadcasting on the territory. In addition, the Russian ruble has been proclaimed as currency used alongside the Ukrainian hryvnia.

