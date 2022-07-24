International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20220724/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-speaks-at-arab-league-meeting-1097749084.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting
The Russian Foreign Minister is in the middle of his five-day Africa tour; he is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-24T14:20+0000
2022-07-24T14:20+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097749893_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_477817567d98a5b7e3beebfb1557bedd.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the permanent representatives of the Arab League in Cairo. His remarks follow a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, during which Gheit and Lavrov discussed enhancing cooperation between Russia and the Arab League.Lavrov's Saturday speech in Cairo comes amid his five-day Africa tour; he is visiting Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting
2022-07-24T14:20+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097749893_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6f705f571669df96d573799b4c7ba51a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, видео

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting

14:20 GMT 24.07.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
The Russian Foreign Minister is in the middle of his five-day Africa tour; he is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the permanent representatives of the Arab League in Cairo.
His remarks follow a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, during which Gheit and Lavrov discussed enhancing cooperation between Russia and the Arab League.
Lavrov's Saturday speech in Cairo comes amid his five-day Africa tour; he is visiting Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала