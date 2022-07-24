https://sputniknews.com/20220724/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-speaks-at-arab-league-meeting-1097749084.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Arab League Meeting

The Russian Foreign Minister is in the middle of his five-day Africa tour; he is scheduled to visit Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is addressing the permanent representatives of the Arab League in Cairo. His remarks follow a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, during which Gheit and Lavrov discussed enhancing cooperation between Russia and the Arab League.Lavrov's Saturday speech in Cairo comes amid his five-day Africa tour; he is visiting Uganda, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

