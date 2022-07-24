https://sputniknews.com/20220724/photos-of-mysterious-red-glow-over-the-atlantic-prompt-user-to-claim-end-times-are-near--1097746264.html
Photos of ‘Mysterious Red Glow’ Over the Atlantic Prompt User to Claim End Times Are Near
Photos of ‘Mysterious Red Glow’ Over the Atlantic Prompt User to Claim End Times Are Near
In 2014, similar phenomenon was ostensibly spotted by a passenger who was on board a jet that was en route from Hong Kong to Anchorage, Alaska.
Netizens have scratched their heads as they reacted to photos of a "mysterious red glow" seen by a pilot over the Atlantic and shared on the US social news and content rating website Reddit.The images were posted by the user nicknamed u/mohiemen, who wrote in the caption that the pilot "says he's never seen anything like it."There was no word on the make of the aircraft and on what country the pilot was from.Redditors were quick to start guessing game, with one netizen praised by another for a "realistic" suggestion that the photos show "fishing vessels using strong red lights to attract saury".One more user struck a pessimistic tone, arguing that the images might indicate the end times.Many apparently quipped at the photographs, making comparisons to the US science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things.In late August 2014, a passenger aboard a Boeing 747-8 flying from Hong Kong to Alaska's largest city Anchorage purportedly "had one of the strangest experiences" of their life: witnessing a mysterious deep red and orange glow over the Pacific Ocean."The closer we got, the more intense the glow became, illuminating the clouds and sky below us […] in a part of the world where there was supposed to be nothing but water," the passenger recalled, according to the news website JPC Van Heijst
Netizens have scratched their heads as they reacted to photos of a “mysterious red glow” seen by a pilot over the Atlantic and shared on the US social news and content rating website Reddit.
The images were posted by the user nicknamed u/mohiemen, who wrote in the caption that the pilot “says he’s never seen anything like it.”
There was no word on the make of the aircraft and on what country the pilot was from.
Redditors were quick to start guessing game, with one netizen praised by another for a “realistic” suggestion that the photos show “fishing vessels using strong red lights to attract saury”.
One more user struck a pessimistic tone, arguing that the images might indicate the end times.
"If I'm not wrong, the first DOOM game was set in 2022, so this is it. There comes the demons. There is the end”, they claimed, while one commenter claimed “it's so hot the ocean is getting wildfires now.”
Many apparently quipped at the photographs, making comparisons to the US science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things.
“Dustin's trying to open up a portal to the upside down - It is literally a Watergate,” a Redditor wrote.
In late August 2014, a passenger aboard a Boeing 747-8 flying from Hong Kong to Alaska’s largest city Anchorage purportedly "had one of the strangest experiences” of their life: witnessing a mysterious deep red and orange glow over the Pacific Ocean.
“The closer we got, the more intense the glow became, illuminating the clouds and sky below us […] in a part of the world where there was supposed to be nothing but water,” the passenger recalled, according to the news website JPC Van Heijst