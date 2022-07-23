https://sputniknews.com/20220723/lavrov-to-hold-talks-with-egyptian-leadership-sunday---zakharova-1097732507.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, where he is expected to hold talks with Egypt's leadership.
A Sputnik correspondent reported late on Saturday night that Lavrov was already in Cairo. The trip is part of the Russian foreign minister’s Africa tour, during which he is also scheduled to visit Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Lavrov was expected to meet with the Egyptian leadership on Sunday.
"Tomorrow he will hold talks with the Egyptian leadership. With a visit to this friendly country, the Russian foreign minister is beginning the African tour," Zakharova said on Telegram.
Lavrov's five-day tour will take place following a landmark event for the region. On Friday, representatives of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine signed a UN-brokered deal that lifted restrictions on the supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.
Lavrov told African media in an article published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, ahead of his tour, that Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations to supply food, fertilizer and energy to African countries, despite Western sanctions.
The previous big tour of the Russian foreign minister to Africa took place in 2018. Then, the country's top diplomat visited Angola, Namibia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.