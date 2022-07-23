https://sputniknews.com/20220723/insurgent-truss-says-she-wants-to-turn-uk-into-high-productivity-powerhouse-1097715859.html

'Insurgent' Truss Says She Wants to Turn UK Into ‘High Productivity Powerhouse’

'Insurgent' Truss Says She Wants to Turn UK Into ‘High Productivity Powerhouse’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she is "an insurgent" who will be striving to change things and make the United Kingdom stronger if... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T03:08+0000

2022-07-23T03:08+0000

2022-07-23T03:04+0000

liz truss

uk

rishi sunak

prime minister

candidates

the telegraph

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1c/1095118217_0:239:1333:989_1920x0_80_0_0_20d013484cbb145623b7decb732ba358.jpg

Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, the last two candidates for the UK’s top job, face six weeks of campaigning and hustings before the wider Conservative membership votes on their new leader. The final result is expected at the start of September.Truss remarked during the Friday-published interview that the United Kingdom has struggled with low growth for two decades and the situation was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and now by the Ukraine crisis.Former European Commission civil servant Francis Cole told Sputnik earlier this week that the United Kingdom will continue Boris Johnson's hawkish foreign policy on Russia under Truss if she is elected prime minister.A YouGov poll published on Thursday showed that over 60% of UK Conservative Party members are prepared to vote for Truss, while her opponent Sunak is short of 40% of the votes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

liz truss, uk, rishi sunak, prime minister, candidates, the telegraph