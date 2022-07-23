https://sputniknews.com/20220723/56-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-southern-iran-tremor-reportedly-felt-in-dubai-1097729409.html

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Iran, Tremor Reportedly Felt in Dubai

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Iran, Tremor Reportedly Felt in Dubai

Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful... 23.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-23T17:12+0000

2022-07-23T17:12+0000

2022-07-23T17:34+0000

iran

uae

dubai

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has hit the southern part of IranA strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran on Saturday, the EMSC reports. The quake occurred at a depth of 10km.Various UAE media report citing Dubai residents that they have felt tremors in the city after the earthquake hit Iran. Some people say they felt it for up to 30 seconds.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.This is the second time in a month that a strong earthquake has hit the southern part of the country. On July 2, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Iran at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 61 kilometers (about 38 miles) northeast of the port city of Bandar Lengeh. As a result, five people were killed and 19 injured.

iran

uae

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, uae, dubai