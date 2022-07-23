International
5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Iran, Tremor Reportedly Felt in Dubai
Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful...
5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Iran, Tremor Reportedly Felt in Dubai

17:12 GMT 23.07.2022 (Updated: 17:34 GMT 23.07.2022)
Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has hit the southern part of IranA strong 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran on Saturday, the EMSC reports. The quake occurred at a depth of 10km.
Various UAE media report citing Dubai residents that they have felt tremors in the city after the earthquake hit Iran. Some people say they felt it for up to 30 seconds.
No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
This is the second time in a month that a strong earthquake has hit the southern part of the country.
On July 2, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Iran at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located 61 kilometers (about 38 miles) northeast of the port city of Bandar Lengeh. As a result, five people were killed and 19 injured.
