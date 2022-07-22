https://sputniknews.com/20220722/turkish-military-base-in-northern-iraq-comes-under-rocket-fire--reports-1097713089.html

Turkish Military Base in Northern Iraq Comes Under Rocket Fire – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish military base Zlikan in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh has come under rocket fire, media reported. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

Three rockets have been fired at the base, Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing a source in the Iraqi security bodies.On Wednesday, the Turkish armed forces shelled the resort city of Zakho located in Iraqi Kurdistan. According to the latest data provided by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, nine people were killed and 33 more were injured as a result of the attack.The recent attack has become part of the long-standing controversy between Baghdad and Ankara around the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outlawed in Turkey. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terrorist attacks which Turkey blamed on the Kurds. Since then, the Turkish armed forces have been conducting air and ground operations against PKK bases located in northern Iraq.

