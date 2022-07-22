https://sputniknews.com/20220722/more-than-160-million-women-worldwide-unable-to-get-contraception-study-shows-1097682327.html

More Than 160 Million Women Worldwide Unable to Get Contraception, Study Shows

One in 14 women who wanted to avoid pregnancy was not using contraception in 2019 (some 160 million women worldwide), an assessment of global contraception published in the Lancet has revealed.Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania had the highest use of modern contraceptives (65%) whereas sub-Saharan Africa had the lowest use of modern contraceptives (24%). Between countries, levels of modern contraceptive use ranged from 2% in South Sudan to 88% in Norway. The usage of contraception has increased significantly across the world since 1970, the researchers noted. The reason cited behind the increased usage is that there has been a major shift from the use of less effective, traditional methods, to more effective, modern contraceptives, including oral pills, IUDs, and male and female sterilization."Our results indicate that where a woman lives in the world and their age still significantly impact their use of contraception,” Dr. Haakenstad said.The study finds that compared to other groups, girls and women in the 15-19 and 20-24 age groups respectively are least likely to be able to access contraception. “Importantly, our study calls attention to young women being over represented among those who cannot access contraception when they need it,” Dr. Haakenstad stated.

