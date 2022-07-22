https://sputniknews.com/20220722/light-of-the-living-dreads-mysterious-pink-glow-over-australia-town-caused-by-pot-farmers-1097711355.html

Light of the Living Dreads: Mysterious Pink Glow Over Australia Town Caused by Pot Farmers

A bat signal-style light mishap recently dealt a major blow to Australian medical marijuana growers’ efforts to keep their farm's location secret, all the... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

The mysterious source of the pink lights which puzzled locals as they illuminated the sky over the south Australia town late Tuesday was revealed to be none other than a lighting rig used by local marijuana farmers.As one social media user who apparently ventured out for a closer look at the time discovered, the situation was “all good - apparently it’s the Dope Farm grow lights.”However, that individual may not have been the only curious members of the community to investigate; Peter Crock, the CEO of Cann Group, the medical marijuana supplier which admitted responsibility for what the company reportedly described as a ‘once-off’ lighting accident, noted that security “did report some activity” at the facility as well.ABC News Australia says “the location of the facility has traditionally been undisclosed,” adding that the CEO refused to “divulge where exactly” the farm is located.But less than a month after Cann Group's medicinal marijuana was approved for sale in Australia, they apparently managed to activate their pink-glowing LED lights before closing their ‘blackout blinds’ – effectively illuminating the farm’s location for everyone within miles to see.Unfortunately for the growers, photos of the strange phenomenon are now all over social media. For their sake, we can only hope no one looks too hard.

