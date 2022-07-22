https://sputniknews.com/20220722/dinosaur-footprints-discovered-in-restaurant-courtyard-in-china---video-1097698351.html

Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Restaurant Courtyard in China - Video

Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Restaurant Courtyard in China - Video

According to a local paleontologist, the species that left the footprints probably measured about eight meters in length. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-22T16:43+0000

2022-07-22T16:43+0000

2022-07-22T16:43+0000

dinosaur

china

footprint

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/16/1097700055_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a436e8fddc3cd6619e9d40f5cbb08b05.jpg

Footprints of dinosaurs dating back 100 million years were discovered in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard in China's Sichuan province earlier this week. Several stone pits contain the footprints of two sauropod dinosaurs that lived during the early Cretaceous period, Lida Xing, a paleontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences, said. The discovery was made by a sharp-eyed visitor and was later confirmed by Xing's team using a 3D scanner. A video showing the footprints has been made available on social media. According to paleontologists, sauropods had long tails and necks and were the largest animals ever to inhabit our planet. As far as the footprints that were discovered in Sichuan province are concerned, the length of the bodies of the two sauropods who left them measured nearly eight meters.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

dinosaur, china, footprint