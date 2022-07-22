https://sputniknews.com/20220722/dinosaur-footprints-discovered-in-restaurant-courtyard-in-china---video-1097698351.html
Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Restaurant Courtyard in China - Video
Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Restaurant Courtyard in China - Video
According to a local paleontologist, the species that left the footprints probably measured about eight meters in length. 22.07.2022, Sputnik International
Footprints of dinosaurs dating back 100 million years were discovered in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard in China's Sichuan province earlier this week. Several stone pits contain the footprints of two sauropod dinosaurs that lived during the early Cretaceous period, Lida Xing, a paleontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences, said. The discovery was made by a sharp-eyed visitor and was later confirmed by Xing's team using a 3D scanner. A video showing the footprints has been made available on social media. According to paleontologists, sauropods had long tails and necks and were the largest animals ever to inhabit our planet. As far as the footprints that were discovered in Sichuan province are concerned, the length of the bodies of the two sauropods who left them measured nearly eight meters.
