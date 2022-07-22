At Least 18 People Killed in Police Operation in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro - Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20220722/at-least-18-people-killed-in-police-operation-in-brazils-rio-de-janeiro---reports-1097678848.html

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - At least 18 people have been killed during a large-scale police operation against a gang of car thieves and robbers in the Brazilian... 22.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to the G1 news portal, 16 victims are suspected criminals, one more is a police officer and another one a local female resident.The massive operation involved 400 officers of special units, 10 armored vehicles and four helicopters. It was carried out in the Complexo do Alemao favelas in the northern part of the city.The officers detained several senior criminals responsible for murdering security officers as well as seized multiple weapons.Reports have detailed that the massive operation lasted for the entirety of the day, and that thousands have been trapped within their homes as a result. The initiative is said to have been conducted in order to deter criminals from orchestrating their own operations in rival slums.Such raid are not uncommon in the city's favelas as law enforcement officials have sought to crack down on surging crime; however, operations have been blasted by critics over the dangers that innocent bystanders are forced to withstand.

