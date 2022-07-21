https://sputniknews.com/20220721/un-warning-about-daesh-presence-in-afghanistan-doesnt-reflect-realities-on-the-ground-taliban-says-1097646198.html

UN Warning About Daesh Presence in Afghanistan Doesn't Reflect Realities on the Ground, Taliban Says

UN Warning About Daesh Presence in Afghanistan Doesn't Reflect Realities on the Ground, Taliban Says

The statement followed a new report by the UN Security Council suggesting that the terrorist organization has been boosting its presence in the northern and... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T10:35+0000

2022-07-21T10:35+0000

2022-07-21T10:36+0000

9/11: 20 years later

taliban

afghanistan

un security council

daesh

isil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097652555_0:241:2445:1616_1920x0_80_0_0_91a2fca8a142f599db1376e4aa3ae2ef.jpg

The Taliban has alleged that some countries have “clandestine motives” in playing up the threat of Daesh** in Afghanistan.This statement follows a new report issued by the UN Security Council suggesting that Daesh has been boosting its presence in the northern and eastern parts of the country.He further remarked that people in “intelligence circles” have an interest in destabilizing the country.The report by the UNSC’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, dated July 15, says that Daesh, which operates through its Khorasan affiliate in Afghanistan, views the Central Asian nation “as a base for expansion in the wider region for the realization of its great caliphate project.”“The aims (of the attack) were to undermine the credibility of Taliban security forces by demonstrating their inability to control the borders, and to attract new recruits from the region,” the UNSC report says.“One member state reported the defection of 50 Uyghur fighters from ETIM to [Daesh-Khorasan],” the report says.Meanwhile, the TTP, which regularly targets Pakistani Army and police forces, is currently involved in peace talks with the Pakistani government, as per a video released by the group’s leader Noor Wali Mehsud in June.Further, the report by the UN team also says that Daesh's leadership, reportedly still based in Iraq, controls around $25 million in reserves. It also states that the group’s control over the funding networks largely remained intact despite efforts by the international community to check terrorist financing.In Afghanistan, Daesh attacks have resulted in around 700 deaths since the Taliban came to power last August, according to the UN. The militants have primarily targeted religious and ethnic minorities, as well as schools, mainly with suicide bombings.*The Taliban is listed as a terrorist organization by the United Nations in UNSCR 1267**Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states*** Banned in Russia.**** Banned in Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20210831/china-says-us-pullout-from-afghanistan-shows-military-interventions-are-doomed-to-fail-1083757295.html

afghanistan

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

taliban, afghanistan, un security council, daesh, isil